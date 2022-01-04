Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i7 12700H
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1851 vs 1340 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
n/a
18584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +38%
1853
1342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +19%
13293
11142
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
