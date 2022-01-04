Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i9 12900HK
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i9 12900HK
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK against the 3.5 GHz i7 12700H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1851 vs 1340 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +19%
13293
Core i7 12700H
11142
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-12900HK i7-12700H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 11980HK or i9 12900HK
2. Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 12900HK
3. Intel Core i9 12900K or i9 12900HK
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9 12900HK
5. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 12700H
6. Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 12700H
7. Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12700H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i9 12900HK?
EnglishРусский