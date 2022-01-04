Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Core i7 12850HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12850HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12850HX and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12850HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and i7 12850HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-12900HK i7-12850HX
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12850HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12850HX or i9 12900HK?
