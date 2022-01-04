Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Core i7 9750H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 9750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9750H and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1088 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +165%
18198
Core i7 9750H
6871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +164%
13911
Core i7 9750H
5265
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and i7 9750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 23, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Coffee Lake
Model number i9-12900HK i7-9750H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page Intel Core i7 9750H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9750H or i9 12900HK?
