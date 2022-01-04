Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i9 10900K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1355 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +34%
1906
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +17%
18227
15515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +24%
3943
3181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +26%
30123
23886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +37%
1863
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +27%
13849
10876
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4