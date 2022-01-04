Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Core i9 10980HK: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i9 10980HK

Intel Core i9 12900HK
VS
Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i9 12900HK
Intel Core i9 10980HK

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980HK and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1282 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +71%
18227
Core i9 10980HK
10632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +84%
30123
Core i9 10980HK
16383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and i9 10980HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake-H
Model number i9-12900HK i9-10980HK
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 24x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 10980HK
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

