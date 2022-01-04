Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Core i9 11900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i9 11900K

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900K and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +20%
18198
Core i9 11900K
15136
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +27%
13911
Core i9 11900K
10933
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and i9 11900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12900HK i9-11900K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK +267%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page Intel Core i9 11900K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900K or i9 12900HK?
