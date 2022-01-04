Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i9 11900K
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +17%
1899
1621
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +20%
18198
15136
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25441
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +2%
1835
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +27%
13911
10933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i9-11900K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
