Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i9 11950H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i9 11950H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1647 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11950H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +21%
1906
1578
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +42%
18227
12857
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +18%
3943
3349
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +33%
30123
22715
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +12%
1863
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +49%
13849
9292
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i9-11950H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1