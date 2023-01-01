Intel Core i9 12900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2133 vs 1906 points
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1908
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +13%
2152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22931
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +42%
32589
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1890
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +12%
2122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16207
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +22%
19808
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|August 22, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1