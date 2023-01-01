Intel Core i9 12900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X VS Intel Core i9 12900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7950X We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7950X and 12900HX Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 55 vs 170 Watt

Around 3.7 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1906 points

14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 10, 2022 August 29, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-HX Raphael Model number i9-12900HX - Socket BGA-1964 AM5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 45x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 45-55 W 170 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 45 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900HX 0.74 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 7950X n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 73.1 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28