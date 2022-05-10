Intel Core i9 12900HX vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1921 vs 1743 points
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i9 12900HX – 14 vs 55 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3740
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14619
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +10%
1909
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +61%
15852
9854
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
