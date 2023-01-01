Intel Core i9 12900HX vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +14%
1894
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +56%
23058
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3947
M2 Pro +4%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +34%
35381
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1900
M2 Pro +4%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +9%
16273
14922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2432
|TMUs
|16
|152
|ROPs
|8
|76
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
