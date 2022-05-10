Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i7 12700H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1906 vs 1733 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12900HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +6%
1913
1806
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +43%
23270
16286
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +8%
4005
3694
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +30%
35011
26953
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +10%
1917
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +33%
16348
12271
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
