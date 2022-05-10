Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i7 12700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 55 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1906 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1913
Core i7 12700K +2%
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +1%
23270
23042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4005
Core i7 12700K +2%
4082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +1%
35011
34701
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1917
Core i7 12700K +10%
2100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +5%
16348
15602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
