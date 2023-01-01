Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i7 13700H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 13700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +4%
1908
1840
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +35%
22962
16995
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35183
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +8%
1897
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +27%
16254
12750
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|i7-13700H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|14
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
