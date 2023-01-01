Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i7 13700HX
We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1923
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23323
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4015
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35349
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +3%
1925
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +8%
16406
15237
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|i7-13700HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|Intel Core i7 13700HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
