Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i7 13700HX

Intel Core i9 12900HX
VS
Intel Core i7 13700HX
Intel Core i9 12900HX
Intel Core i7 13700HX

We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700HX and 12900HX

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HX and i7 13700HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-12900HX i7-13700HX
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HX official page Intel Core i7 13700HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700HX or i9 12900HX?
