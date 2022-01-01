Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1256 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +53%
1976
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +186%
27103
9486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +62%
4169
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +129%
40544
17675
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +64%
2047
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +152%
18076
7187
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
