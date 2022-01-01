Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1256 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +53%
1976
Ryzen 5 3600
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +186%
27103
Ryzen 5 3600
9486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +62%
4169
Ryzen 5 3600
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +129%
40544
Ryzen 5 3600
17675
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +64%
2047
Ryzen 5 3600
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +152%
18076
Ryzen 5 3600
7187
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Matisse
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i9 12900K?
