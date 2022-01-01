Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 4-years and 8-months later
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 989 points
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 37.06 GB/s (93%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +105%
2000
976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +196%
27598
9335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +91%
4218
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +152%
41032
16310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +107%
2066
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +167%
18151
6795
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 2, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1