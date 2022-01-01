Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 7 1800X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1800X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 8-months later
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 989 points
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 37.06 GB/s (93%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 95 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +105%
2000
Ryzen 7 1800X
976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +196%
27598
Ryzen 7 1800X
9335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +91%
4218
Ryzen 7 1800X
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +152%
41032
Ryzen 7 1800X
16310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +107%
2066
Ryzen 7 1800X
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +167%
18151
Ryzen 7 1800X
6795
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 March 2, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 1800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 12900K
2. Core i9 9900K or Core i9 12900K
3. Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i9 12900K
4. Core i9 11900K or Core i9 12900K
5. Core i5 12600K or Core i9 12900K
6. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 1800X
7. Core i7 12700K or Ryzen 7 1800X
8. Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 7 1800X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский