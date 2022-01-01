Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1352 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +46%
2000
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +113%
27598
12968
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +47%
4218
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +71%
41032
24053
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +52%
2066
1357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +98%
18151
9175
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
