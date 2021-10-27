Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1576 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +34%
2034
Ryzen 7 5700G
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +96%
27650
Ryzen 7 5700G
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +30%
4356
Ryzen 7 5700G
3343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +55%
38604
Ryzen 7 5700G
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +27%
2024
Ryzen 7 5700G
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +98%
18539
Ryzen 7 5700G
9374

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 12900K?
