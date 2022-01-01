Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1640 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +32%
1980
Ryzen 7 5700X
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +93%
27114
Ryzen 7 5700X
14020
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +26%
4211
Ryzen 7 5700X
3329
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +56%
41122
Ryzen 7 5700X
26362
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +34%
2179
Ryzen 7 5700X
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +68%
16639
Ryzen 7 5700X
9883
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i9-12900K Vermeer
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900K or i9 12900H
3. Intel Core i9 12900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Intel Core i9 12900K or i5 12600K
5. Intel Core i9 12900K or Apple M1 Ultra
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 7 5800X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7 10700K
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7 12700K
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 9 3900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский