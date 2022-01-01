Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1639 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 66 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +33%
1976
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +84%
27103
14705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +66%
4169
2506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +77%
40544
22894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +26%
2047
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +61%
18076
11209
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6