Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +118%
27191
Ryzen 7 6800HS
12492
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i9 12900K
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i9 12900K
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 12900K
4. Intel Core i7 11700K vs i9 12900K
5. Intel Core i7 12700K vs i9 12900K
6. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
7. Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
8. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
10. Intel Core i5 12600H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Intel Core i9 12900K?
EnglishРусский