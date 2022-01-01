Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1217 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +113%
27598
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Intel Core i9 12900K?
