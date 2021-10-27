Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1316 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +48%
27650
Ryzen 9 3900XT
18678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +16%
38604
Ryzen 9 3900XT
33144
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +48%
18539
Ryzen 9 3900XT
12516

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900XT
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i9 12900K?
