Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1446 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +35%
1984
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +114%
27191
12710
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
4192
3191
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +81%
40168
22233
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +43%
2055
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +141%
17596
7294
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
