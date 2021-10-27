Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2008
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27439
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
37471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
