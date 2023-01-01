Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 34816 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +12%
27144
Ryzen 9 7900
24301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K
1966
Ryzen 9 7900 +10%
2165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K
17044
Ryzen 9 7900 +6%
18018
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-12900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 3,2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 142 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Pro
2. Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Max
3. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 13900K
4. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i7 12700K
5. Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Ultra
6. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Intel Core i7 13700K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Intel Core i7 13700
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Intel Core i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский