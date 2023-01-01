Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 100352 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2192 vs 1982 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1994
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +2%
2034
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27144
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +2%
27743
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +2%
4205
4140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41469
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +23%
51059
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1966
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +11%
2191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17044
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +14%
19497
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3,2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1