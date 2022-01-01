Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 50 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
  • Newer - released 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K
27208
Ryzen 9 7950X +39%
37927
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 80MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 RDNA 2
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 -
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 12900K?
