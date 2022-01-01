Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X VS Intel Core i9 12900K AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1950X and 12900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K Newer - released 4-years and 3-months later

2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1008 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More than 32° C higher critical temperature

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X – 125 vs 180 Watt

30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 27, 2021 August 10, 2017 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen Model number i9-12900K - Socket LGA-1700 sTR4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 9.6 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 125 W 180 W Max. temperature 100°C 68°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900K 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen Threadripper 1950X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 60