Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
Intel Core i9 12900K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2950X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 2-months later
  • 91% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1071 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 125 vs 180 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 10.62 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 August 31, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen+
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 sTR4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 180 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 60

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9 12900K
2. Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i9 12900K
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i9 12900K
4. Intel Core i9 11900K and Intel Core i9 12900K
5. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i9 12900K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X or Intel Core i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский