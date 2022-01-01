Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Ryzen Threadripper 3960X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3960X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 125 vs 280 Watt
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1282 points
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 18.57 GB/s (24%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-12900K 3960X
Socket LGA-1700 sTRX4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 24
Threads 24 48
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 64

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Intel Core i9 12900K?
