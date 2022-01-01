Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1275 points
- More than 32° C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 18.57 GB/s (24%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +53%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27598
47137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +56%
4218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41032
63998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +61%
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18151
25027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|32
|Threads
|24
|64
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|64
