Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 125 vs 280 Watt
- Unlocked multiplier
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1281 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +56%
4218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +2%
41032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +61%
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +12%
18151
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|128
