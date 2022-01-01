Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX VS Intel Core i9 12900K AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3955WX and 12900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 125 vs 280 Watt

Unlocked multiplier

60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1281 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 27, 2021 July 14, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i9-12900K - Socket LGA-1700 sWRX8 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 39x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 280 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900K 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 8 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 128