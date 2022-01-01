Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1746 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
1991
M1 Pro
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +126%
27161
M1 Pro
12044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
2067
M1 Pro
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +42%
17742
M1 Pro
12492
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i9-12900K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 32x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +567%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

