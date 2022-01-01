Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1746 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
1991
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +126%
27161
12044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
2067
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +42%
17742
12492
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
11 (61.1%)
7 (38.9%)
Total votes: 18