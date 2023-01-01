Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +20%
1994
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +80%
27144
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +1%
4205
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +58%
41469
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1966
M2 Max +2%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +14%
17044
14979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3,2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4864
|TMUs
|16
|304
|ROPs
|8
|152
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
