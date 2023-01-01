Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M2 Pro

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Apple M2 Pro
Intel Core i9 12900K
Apple M2 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +20%
1994
M2 Pro
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +83%
27144
M2 Pro
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +2%
4205
M2 Pro
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
41469
M2 Pro
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K
1966
M2 Pro +1%
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +14%
17044
M2 Pro
14922
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-12900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3,2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 32x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 2432
TMUs 16 152
ROPs 8 76
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i9 12900K?
