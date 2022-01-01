Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i3 12100

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1706 points
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 60 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +18%
1980
Core i3 12100
1671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +237%
27114
Core i3 12100
8052
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
4211
Core i3 12100
3532
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +184%
41122
Core i3 12100
14476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +28%
2179
Core i3 12100
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +164%
16639
Core i3 12100
6314
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i3-12100
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 16 4
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i9 12900K?
