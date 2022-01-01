Intel Core i9 12900K vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1687 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 58 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +22%
2000
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +227%
27598
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
4218
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +181%
41032
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +22%
2066
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +179%
18151
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|4
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
