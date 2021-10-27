Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1300 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +46%
2034
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +161%
27650
10586
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +48%
4356
2943
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +160%
38604
14853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +55%
2024
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +162%
18539
7071
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1