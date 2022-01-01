Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1694 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +24%
1980
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +144%
27114
11118
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
4211
3268
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +126%
41122
18185
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
2179
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +116%
16639
7721
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1