Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i5 12500: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 12500

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i5 12500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1703 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +10%
1980
Core i5 12500
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +117%
27114
Core i5 12500
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +13%
4211
Core i5 12500
3732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +103%
41122
Core i5 12500
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
2179
Core i5 12500
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +93%
16639
Core i5 12500
8602
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i5-12500
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900K or i9 12900H
3. Intel Core i9 12900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Intel Core i9 12900K or i5 12600K
5. Intel Core i9 12900K or Apple M1 Ultra
6. Intel Core i5 12500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. Intel Core i5 12500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
8. Intel Core i5 12500 or i5 12400F
9. Intel Core i5 12500 or i5 11500
10. Intel Core i5 12500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский