Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 12500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1703 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +10%
1980
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +117%
27114
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +13%
4211
3732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +103%
41122
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
2179
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +93%
16639
8602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
