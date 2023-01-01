Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i5 13500: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13500 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
27092
Core i5 13500
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +36%
41279
Core i5 13500
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
17019
Core i5 13500
13010
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i5 13500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-12900K i5-13500
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3,2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 14
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i5 13500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13500 or i9 12900K?
