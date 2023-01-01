Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 13500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +7%
1979
1857
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
27092
20689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +4%
4174
4025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +36%
41279
30424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +7%
1965
1836
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +31%
17019
13010
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i5-13500
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3,2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|14
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|154 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
