Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i5 13600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i5 13600KF

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i5 13600KF
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i5 13600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600KF with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600KF and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +16%
27555
Core i5 13600KF
23815
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +11%
17171
Core i5 13600KF
15476
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i5 13600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i5-13600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Pro and Intel Core i9 12900K
2. Apple M2 and Intel Core i9 12900K
3. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Intel Core i9 12900K
4. Apple M1 Ultra and Intel Core i9 12900K
5. Intel Core i7 13700K and i9 12900K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i5 13600KF
7. Intel Core i5 12600KF and i5 13600KF
8. Intel Core i5 13600K and i5 13600KF
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Intel Core i5 13600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600KF or i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский