Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 10700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1276 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +62%
2000
1236
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +220%
27598
8617
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +43%
4218
2941
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +140%
41032
17125
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +61%
2066
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +121%
18151
8201
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-10700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
