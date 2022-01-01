Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1437 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.78 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +348%
27161
Core i7 1165G7
6067
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +280%
40052
Core i7 1165G7
10543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +283%
17742
Core i7 1165G7
4638
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-12900K i7-1165G7
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 16 4
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7 +117%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i9 12900K?
