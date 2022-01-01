Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 11700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1665 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +40%
1991
Core i7 11700
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +194%
27161
Core i7 11700
9252
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +36%
4192
Core i7 11700
3091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +93%
40052
Core i7 11700
20739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +25%
2067
Core i7 11700
1654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +85%
17742
Core i7 11700
9592
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12900K i7-11700
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K +70%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

