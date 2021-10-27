Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1748 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +83%
27650
Core i7 11700K
15082
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +52%
38604
Core i7 11700K
25407
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +76%
18539
Core i7 11700K
10529

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12900K i7-11700K
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K +70%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

