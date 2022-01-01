Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 11850H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 11850H

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 11850H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1594 points
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +121%
27114
Core i7 11850H
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +92%
41122
Core i7 11850H
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +95%
16639
Core i7 11850H
8543
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-12900K i7-11850H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11850H or i9 12900K?
