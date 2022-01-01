Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 1185G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1523 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 28 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +37%
1991
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +377%
27161
5689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +44%
4192
2911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +267%
40052
10928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +36%
2067
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +241%
17742
5202
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|4
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|12-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1